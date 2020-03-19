Mixed Analyst Attention: Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

The shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Independent Bank Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that IBTX is Strong Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that IBTX is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.215 while ending the day at $24.19. During the trading session, a total of 822454.0 shares were traded which represents a -68.77% decline from the average session volume which is 487320.0 shares. IBTX had ended its last session trading at $29.21. Independent Bank Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.54, with a beta of 1.47. IBTX 52-week low price stands at $26.89 while its 52-week high price is $63.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.85%. Independent Bank Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.1098 and traded between $0.09 and $0.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXAS’s 50-day SMA is 0.2400 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5000. The stock has a high of $1.55 for the year while the low is $0.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.77%, as 4.38M IBTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.69% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.26, while the P/B ratio is 0.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AXAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 28,035 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,912,830 shares of AXAS, with a total valuation of $2,073,438. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AXAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,476,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares by 27.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,162,056 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,531,682 shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $1,360,791. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 624,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,584,967 shares and is now valued at $871,144. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.