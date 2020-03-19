Mixed Analyst Attention: Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

The shares of Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genprex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1055.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.20 while ending the day at $2.67. During the trading session, a total of 4.56 million shares were traded which represents a 42.89% incline from the average session volume which is 7.99 million shares. GNPX had ended its last session trading at $3.33. Genprex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 GNPX 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $7.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genprex Inc. generated 2.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -53.33%.

A look at its technical shows that RA’s 50-day SMA is 20.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.85. The stock has a high of $23.00 for the year while the low is $14.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 341.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The UBS Securities LLC sold more RA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The UBS Securities LLC selling -11,301 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 919,603 shares of RA, with a total valuation of $18,520,804. UBS Financial Services, Inc. meanwhile sold more RA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,917,738 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… increased its Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares by 8.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 520,913 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,302 shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. which are valued at $10,491,188. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,052 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 358,309 shares and is now valued at $7,216,343.