Mixed Analyst Attention: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

The shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2018. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denbury Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on December 06, 2018, to Equal-Weight the DNR stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2018. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $4. Mizuho was of a view that DNR is Neutral in its latest report on October 06, 2016. Barclays thinks that DNR is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.235 while ending the day at $0.24. During the trading session, a total of 18.76 million shares were traded which represents a -24.92% decline from the average session volume which is 15.02 million shares. DNR had ended its last session trading at $0.30. Denbury Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $146.24 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.02, with a beta of 3.72. Denbury Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DNR 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $2.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denbury Resources Inc. generated 516000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Denbury Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on June 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.70% to reach $117.67/share. It started the day trading at $58.31 and traded between $44.01 and $46.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFG’s 50-day SMA is 101.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 104.18. The stock has a high of $115.03 for the year while the low is $54.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.04%, as 1.06M DNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of American Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 428.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AFG shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 372,008 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,804,386 shares of AFG, with a total valuation of $721,281,354. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AFG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $697,756,213 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its American Financial Group Inc. shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,185,296 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,940 shares of American Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $294,385,056. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Financial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 20,851 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,944,530 shares and is now valued at $272,133,463. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of American Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.