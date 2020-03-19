Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

The shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $122 price target. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wingstop Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Hold the WING stock while also putting a $83 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2020. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $105. Robert W. Baird was of a view that WING is Outperform in its latest report on November 25, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that WING is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $109.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $44.311 while ending the day at $49.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a -230.61% decline from the average session volume which is 524570.0 shares. WING had ended its last session trading at $63.13. Wingstop Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 72.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.07, with a beta of 0.93. WING 52-week low price stands at $53.55 while its 52-week high price is $107.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wingstop Inc. generated 17.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.14%. Wingstop Inc. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.02% to reach $20.29/share. It started the day trading at $4.51 and traded between $3.00 and $3.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAA’s 50-day SMA is 14.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.38. The stock has a high of $25.27 for the year while the low is $4.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.20%, as 14.71M WING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.33% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.25, while the P/B ratio is 0.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -61.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. bought more PAA shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. purchasing 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,110,604 shares of PAA, with a total valuation of $575,651,957. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more PAA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $529,524,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares by 15.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,919,531 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,265,785 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. which are valued at $477,349,989. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,707,731 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,080,953 shares and is now valued at $315,516,628. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.