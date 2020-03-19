Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT), Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

The shares of USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $9 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of USA Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on October 10, 2019, to Buy the USAT stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $4.50. Lake Street was of a view that USAT is Buy in its latest report on April 03, 2018. William Blair thinks that USAT is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.36% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.95 while ending the day at $4.16. During the trading session, a total of 996043.0 shares were traded which represents a -465.1% decline from the average session volume which is 176260.0 shares. USAT had ended its last session trading at $5.50. USAT 52-week low price stands at $3.76 while its 52-week high price is $9.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The USA Technologies Inc. generated 37.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. USA Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. H.C. Wainwright also rated NVAX as Reiterated on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that NVAX could surge by 13.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.11% to reach $12.33/share. It started the day trading at $11.48 and traded between $8.80 and $10.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVAX’s 50-day SMA is 8.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.73. The stock has a high of $17.71 for the year while the low is $3.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.77%, as 5.14M USAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.09% of Novavax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 166.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 57.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NVAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 43,704 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,695,913 shares of NVAX, with a total valuation of $27,134,608. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NVAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,233,472 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Novavax Inc. shares by 0.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 427,076 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,887 shares of Novavax Inc. which are valued at $6,833,216. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Novavax Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,874 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 373,068 shares and is now valued at $5,969,088. Following these latest developments, around 0.41% of Novavax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.