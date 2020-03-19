Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF), SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN)

The shares of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $37 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TCF Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Janney advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Buy the TCF stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $49. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. JP Morgan was of a view that TCF is Overweight in its latest report on August 16, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that TCF is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 51.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.86% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.96 while ending the day at $18.35. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a -107.73% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. TCF had ended its last session trading at $24.10. TCF Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.24, with a beta of 1.71. TCF 52-week low price stands at $21.30 while its 52-week high price is $47.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.92%. TCF Financial Corporation has the potential to record 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Pivotal Research Group also rated SPTN as Upgrade on August 15, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that SPTN could surge by 2.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.75% to reach $13.80/share. It started the day trading at $14.43 and traded between $11.21 and $13.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPTN’s 50-day SMA is 12.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.29. The stock has a high of $17.35 for the year while the low is $8.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 812565.17 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.08%, as 935,100 TCF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of SpartanNash Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 82.82, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 280.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SPTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 227,086 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,438,154 shares of SPTN, with a total valuation of $67,596,254. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more SPTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,773,191 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SpartanNash Company shares by 23.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,459,663 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 460,851 shares of SpartanNash Company which are valued at $30,573,611. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its SpartanNash Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,662,297 shares and is now valued at $20,662,352. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of SpartanNash Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.