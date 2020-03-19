Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS), American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)

The shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2019, to Market Perform the ELS stock while also putting a $112 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 05, 2018. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $90. Robert W. Baird was of a view that ELS is Neutral in its latest report on September 08, 2017. Robert W. Baird thinks that ELS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 78.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $75.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.42% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $42.081 while ending the day at $45.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.75 million shares were traded which represents a -90.25% decline from the average session volume which is 919480.0 shares. ELS had ended its last session trading at $56.14. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.68, with a beta of 0.30. ELS 52-week low price stands at $52.08 while its 52-week high price is $77.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has the potential to record 2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.31% to reach $31.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.63 and traded between $11.09 and $11.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEL’s 50-day SMA is 26.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.19. The stock has a high of $34.16 for the year while the low is $13.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.31%, as 1.78M ELS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.98% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 586.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AEL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -514,845 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,857,280 shares of AEL, with a total valuation of $299,752,038. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $265,536,671 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,578,938 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,518 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company which are valued at $191,595,553. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 624,574 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,679,571 shares and is now valued at $143,579,555. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.