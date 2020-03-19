Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

The shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $60 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bruker Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the BRKR stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. Goldman was of a view that BRKR is Neutral in its latest report on July 15, 2019. Needham thinks that BRKR is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.36.

The shares of the company added by 5.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.34 while ending the day at $37.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -72.86% decline from the average session volume which is 693220.0 shares. BRKR had ended its last session trading at $35.03. Bruker Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.48, with a beta of 1.49. Bruker Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BRKR 52-week low price stands at $31.32 while its 52-week high price is $54.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bruker Corporation generated 296.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.58%. Bruker Corporation has the potential to record 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on April 14, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Wunderlich also rated GLBS as Reiterated on September 12, 2012, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that GLBS could surge by 97.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.64% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.5495 and traded between $0.45 and $0.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLBS’s 50-day SMA is 0.6700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7000. The stock has a high of $5.24 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 244920.5 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.92%, as 261,869 BRKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.82% of Globus Maritime Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 869.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.85% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile sold more GLBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,802 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 65.59% of Globus Maritime Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.