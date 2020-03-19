Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

The shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ares Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Citigroup was of a view that ARCC is Buy in its latest report on August 23, 2018. Compass Point thinks that ARCC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -20.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.11 while ending the day at $8.99. During the trading session, a total of 15.94 million shares were traded which represents a -366.22% decline from the average session volume which is 3.42 million shares. ARCC had ended its last session trading at $11.76. ARCC 52-week low price stands at $11.25 while its 52-week high price is $19.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.44%. Ares Capital Corporation has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on November 08, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) is now rated as Buy. Compass Point also rated AJX as Initiated on September 29, 2017, with its price target of $15.50 suggesting that AJX could surge by 74.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -55.03% to reach $15.88/share. It started the day trading at $8.79 and traded between $4.11 and $4.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AJX’s 50-day SMA is 14.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.56. The stock has a high of $15.96 for the year while the low is $8.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 636763.69 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.01%, as 643,195 ARCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.48% of Great Ajax Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.35, while the P/B ratio is 0.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 159.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -67.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.15% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Great Ajax Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.