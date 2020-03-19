Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

The shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $27 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adient plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Neutral the ADNT stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ADNT is Hold in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Wolfe Research thinks that ADNT is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -19.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.9001 while ending the day at $6.53. During the trading session, a total of 2.57 million shares were traded which represents a -54.03% decline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. ADNT had ended its last session trading at $8.50. Adient plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 ADNT 52-week low price stands at $8.13 while its 52-week high price is $29.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Adient plc generated 965.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 67.71%. Adient plc has the potential to record 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on July 06, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -46.81% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.27 and traded between $1.06 and $1.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GCI’s 50-day SMA is 5.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.61. The stock has a high of $12.21 for the year while the low is $2.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.53%, as 24.64M ADNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.84% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -64.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GCI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 726,236 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,130,703 shares of GCI, with a total valuation of $76,148,953. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,037,868 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Gannett Co. Inc. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,766,114 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -147,913 shares of Gannett Co. Inc. which are valued at $41,017,679. In the same vein, Omega Advisors, Inc. decreased its Gannett Co. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,001,917 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,544,750 shares and is now valued at $31,687,950. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Gannett Co. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.