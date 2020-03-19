Is There A Value in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) And PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

The shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $61 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Hold the WBA stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $63. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 59. Deutsche Bank was of a view that WBA is Sell in its latest report on September 12, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that WBA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 59.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.88.

The shares of the company added by 6.47% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $46.85 while ending the day at $52.81. During the trading session, a total of 16.57 million shares were traded which represents a -161.38% decline from the average session volume which is 6.34 million shares. WBA had ended its last session trading at $49.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. currently has a market cap of $52.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.71, with a beta of 0.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 WBA 52-week low price stands at $40.52 while its 52-week high price is $64.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. generated 811.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has the potential to record 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on August 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.54% to reach $37.73/share. It started the day trading at $19.185 and traded between $15.91 and $16.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PACW’s 50-day SMA is 33.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.16. The stock has a high of $40.60 for the year while the low is $19.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.40%, as 3.78M WBA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.36% of PacWest Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PACW shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 851,918 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,530,680 shares of PACW, with a total valuation of $428,110,715. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PACW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $387,875,266 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its PacWest Bancorp shares by 1.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,679,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -91,916 shares of PacWest Bancorp which are valued at $148,072,036. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. decreased its PacWest Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 403,732 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,210,090 shares and is now valued at $133,207,248. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of PacWest Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.