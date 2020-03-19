Is There A Value in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) And Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

The shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $10 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Overweight the TMHC stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on May 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Wedbush was of a view that TMHC is Outperform in its latest report on May 13, 2019. Barclays thinks that TMHC is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.93% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.78 while ending the day at $7.05. During the trading session, a total of 4.97 million shares were traded which represents a -62.87% decline from the average session volume which is 3.05 million shares. TMHC had ended its last session trading at $8.59. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.55, with a beta of 1.00. TMHC 52-week low price stands at $8.10 while its 52-week high price is $28.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Taylor Morrison Home Corporation generated 328.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.6%. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has the potential to record 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.25% to reach $25.33/share. It started the day trading at $5.26 and traded between $2.315 and $4.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RUTH’s 50-day SMA is 19.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.96. The stock has a high of $27.14 for the year while the low is $5.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.07%, as 1.15M TMHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.42% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.90, while the P/B ratio is 1.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 474.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -69.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RUTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 7,849 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,152,162 shares of RUTH, with a total valuation of $79,430,859. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RUTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,642,837 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares by 3.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,574,582 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -62,410 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. which are valued at $30,121,754. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,502 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,273,000 shares and is now valued at $24,352,490. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.