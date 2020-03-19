Is There A Value in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) And ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

The shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on August 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51.50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that SRC is Overweight in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that SRC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.35% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.93 while ending the day at $20.47. During the trading session, a total of 2.49 million shares were traded which represents a -144.35% decline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. SRC had ended its last session trading at $25.70. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.30, with a beta of 0.66. SRC 52-week low price stands at $21.42 while its 52-week high price is $54.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.16%. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has the potential to record 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on February 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.25. B. Riley FBR also rated SREV as Reiterated on November 08, 2018, with its price target of $2 suggesting that SREV could surge by 74.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -29.28% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.81 and traded between $0.55 and $0.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SREV’s 50-day SMA is 1.6000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2300. The stock has a high of $2.10 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 73726.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.52%, as 85,906 SRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of ServiceSource International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 254.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -48.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more SREV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -1,679,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,984,733 shares of SREV, with a total valuation of $15,488,474. Edenbrook Capital LLC meanwhile bought more SREV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,109,365 worth of shares.

Similarly, Archon Capital Management LLC decreased its ServiceSource International Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,445,184 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ServiceSource International Inc. which are valued at $11,907,709. In the same vein, Cannell Capital LLC decreased its ServiceSource International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,294,712 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,339,852 shares and is now valued at $7,529,191. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of ServiceSource International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.