Is There A Value in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) And Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

The shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has been pegged with a rating of Reduce by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SQM is Neutral in its latest report on March 08, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SQM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.56% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.20 while ending the day at $15.87. During the trading session, a total of 2.29 million shares were traded which represents a -106.1% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. SQM had ended its last session trading at $19.02. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. currently has a market cap of $4.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.61, with a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 SQM 52-week low price stands at $16.79 while its 52-week high price is $40.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. generated 787.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.0%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has the potential to record 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $71. JP Morgan also rated REG as Downgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that REG could surge by 45.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.74% to reach $68.81/share. It started the day trading at $45.29 and traded between $36.76 and $37.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REG’s 50-day SMA is 60.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.87. The stock has a high of $70.26 for the year while the low is $42.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.52%, as 6.25M SQM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.77% of Regency Centers Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.48, while the P/B ratio is 1.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more REG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 290,690 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,986,688 shares of REG, with a total valuation of $1,550,115,359. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more REG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $667,684,513 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Regency Centers Corporation shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,528,705 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 107,692 shares of Regency Centers Corporation which are valued at $662,208,815. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Regency Centers Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,785,613 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,179,323 shares and is now valued at $584,700,313. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Regency Centers Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.