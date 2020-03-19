Is There A Value in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) And PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

The shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on July 11, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2019. UBS was of a view that PBR is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that PBR is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.01 while ending the day at $4.31. During the trading session, a total of 48.83 million shares were traded which represents a -76.87% decline from the average session volume which is 27.61 million shares. PBR had ended its last session trading at $5.40. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PBR 52-week low price stands at $4.83 while its 52-week high price is $17.59.

The Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras generated 13.18 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.54% to reach $41.67/share. It started the day trading at $22.96 and traded between $13.135 and $17.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PFSI’s 50-day SMA is 34.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.10. The stock has a high of $39.57 for the year while the low is $20.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.38%, as 2.47M PBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.51% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 788.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -49.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.74% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Highfields Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,741,237 shares of PFSI, with a total valuation of $555,036,017.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares by 1.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,715,577 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 69,044 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. which are valued at $236,791,245. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,733 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,823,210 shares and is now valued at $99,546,385. Following these latest developments, around 24.60% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.