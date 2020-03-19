Is There A Value in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) And Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

The shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $72 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Market Perform the MPC stock while also putting a $69 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on September 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Cowen was of a view that MPC is Market Perform in its latest report on September 25, 2019. Jefferies thinks that MPC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $63.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.49% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.58 while ending the day at $16.75. During the trading session, a total of 17.42 million shares were traded which represents a -117.46% decline from the average session volume which is 8.01 million shares. MPC had ended its last session trading at $20.30. Marathon Petroleum Corporation currently has a market cap of $14.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.19, with a beta of 1.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MPC 52-week low price stands at $18.46 while its 52-week high price is $69.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marathon Petroleum Corporation generated 1.53 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.77%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on November 06, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.57% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.82 and traded between $2.72 and $2.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRGI’s 50-day SMA is 9.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.12. The stock has a high of $14.53 for the year while the low is $3.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.03%, as 2.80M MPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.02% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 335.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -55.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Leucadia National Corp. (Asset Ma… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,262,189 shares of FRGI, with a total valuation of $50,832,746. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FRGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,725,791 worth of shares.

Similarly, AREX Capital Management LP increased its Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares by 93.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,505,292 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,213,217 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. which are valued at $24,201,121. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,082 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,276,531 shares and is now valued at $21,991,289. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.