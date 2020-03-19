Is There A Value in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) And Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

The shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $34 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HMS Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $43. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Credit Suisse was of a view that HMSY is Outperform in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that HMSY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.93.

The shares of the company added by 9.78% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.75 while ending the day at $21.88. During the trading session, a total of 917087.0 shares were traded which represents a -30.5% decline from the average session volume which is 702730.0 shares. HMSY had ended its last session trading at $19.93. HMS Holdings Corp. currently has a market cap of $1.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.94, with a beta of 1.27. HMS Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 HMSY 52-week low price stands at $18.19 while its 52-week high price is $40.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The HMS Holdings Corp. generated 139.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. HMS Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Piper Jaffray also rated AXNX as Initiated on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $39 suggesting that AXNX could surge by 64.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.85% to reach $46.38/share. It started the day trading at $19.77 and traded between $15.7701 and $16.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXNX’s 50-day SMA is 31.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.36. The stock has a high of $43.37 for the year while the low is $18.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.86%, as 5.76M HMSY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.32% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 739.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -45.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Millennium Management LLC bought more AXNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 666.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Millennium Management LLC purchasing 1,682,598 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,935,138 shares of AXNX, with a total valuation of $68,590,966. RTW Investments LP meanwhile bought more AXNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,415,396 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC increased its Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares by 89.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,532,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 722,300 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. which are valued at $54,301,740. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 415,494 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,291,785 shares and is now valued at $45,787,319. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.