Is There A Value in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) And Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

The shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $32 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Corporate Office Properties Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Overweight the OFC stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Underweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on April 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Robert W. Baird was of a view that OFC is Outperform in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Stifel thinks that OFC is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.78% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.58 while ending the day at $17.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -94.95% decline from the average session volume which is 632560.0 shares. OFC had ended its last session trading at $21.49. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a market cap of $2.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.23, with a beta of 0.99. OFC 52-week low price stands at $18.84 while its 52-week high price is $30.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has the potential to record 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on August 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.52% to reach $26.20/share. It started the day trading at $15.18 and traded between $11.05 and $11.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTH’s 50-day SMA is 22.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.00. The stock has a high of $26.28 for the year while the low is $15.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 855710.51 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.44%, as 970,718 OFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 518.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HTH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -209,851 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,337,361 shares of HTH, with a total valuation of $132,007,230. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more HTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $114,342,119 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares by 1.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,502,205 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -80,957 shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. which are valued at $93,780,930. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,198,621 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,547,671 shares and is now valued at $73,897,987. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Hilltop Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.