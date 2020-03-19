Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO), Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS)?

The shares of XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of XPO Logistics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Buy the XPO stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $120. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. BofA/Merrill was of a view that XPO is Neutral in its latest report on October 30, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that XPO is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $104.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $41.835 while ending the day at $44.99. During the trading session, a total of 2.73 million shares were traded which represents a -118.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. XPO had ended its last session trading at $60.16. XPO Logistics Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.52, with a beta of 2.40. XPO Logistics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 XPO 52-week low price stands at $47.46 while its 52-week high price is $100.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The XPO Logistics Inc. generated 377.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.46%. XPO Logistics Inc. has the potential to record 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Odeon also rated DDS as Initiated on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that DDS could surge by 25.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.39% to reach $53.75/share. It started the day trading at $42.18 and traded between $34.065 and $39.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DDS’s 50-day SMA is 60.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.00. The stock has a high of $86.71 for the year while the low is $33.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.95%, as 6.01M XPO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 47.04% of Dillard’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 340.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Newport Trust Co. sold more DDS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Newport Trust Co. selling -37,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,175,639 shares of DDS, with a total valuation of $403,916,719.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Dillard’s Inc. shares by 1.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,558,029 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,984 shares of Dillard’s Inc. which are valued at $87,701,452. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Dillard’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 55,078 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,219,923 shares and is now valued at $68,669,466. Following these latest developments, around 17.40% of Dillard’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.