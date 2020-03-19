Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC), 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)?

The shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $10.50 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2016. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $11. Wunderlich was of a view that WMC is Hold in its latest report on June 27, 2016. Wunderlich thinks that WMC is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 10, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -31.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -33.87% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.06 while ending the day at $3.26. During the trading session, a total of 2.79 million shares were traded which represents a -338.3% decline from the average session volume which is 636300.0 shares. WMC had ended its last session trading at $4.93. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation currently has a market cap of $214.44 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.48, with a beta of 0.66. WMC 52-week low price stands at $4.79 while its 52-week high price is $11.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.67%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is now rated as Outperform. Wells Fargo also rated ONEM as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that ONEM could surge by 33.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.05% to reach $26.50/share. It started the day trading at $21.6428 and traded between $16.21 and $17.71 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $28.58 for the year while the low is $16.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 73.19%, as 2.74M WMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.60% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.12%.

This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,726,787 shares of ONEM, with a total valuation of $123,813,135. TCW Investment Management Co LLC meanwhile bought more ONEM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,513,400 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.