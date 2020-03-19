Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)?

The shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $10 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Retail Properties of America Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on August 15, 2019, to Neutral the RPAI stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on June 15, 2018. Deutsche Bank was of a view that RPAI is Hold in its latest report on January 09, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that RPAI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -32.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 6.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -36.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.01 while ending the day at $3.01. During the trading session, a total of 3.43 million shares were traded which represents a -66.31% decline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. RPAI had ended its last session trading at $4.77. RPAI 52-week low price stands at $4.43 while its 52-week high price is $14.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Retail Properties of America Inc. has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15.50. Dougherty & Company also rated RCM as Initiated on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that RCM could surge by 52.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.36% to reach $16.10/share. It started the day trading at $9.10 and traded between $7.335 and $7.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCM’s 50-day SMA is 12.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.89. The stock has a high of $13.99 for the year while the low is $7.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.62%, as 6.76M RPAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.17% of R1 RCM Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RCM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 145,720 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,699,024 shares of RCM, with a total valuation of $82,264,015. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more RCM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,290,148 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its R1 RCM Inc. shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,677,433 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,153 shares of R1 RCM Inc. which are valued at $57,438,877. In the same vein, Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. increased its R1 RCM Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 101,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,652,500 shares and is now valued at $57,132,700. Following these latest developments, around 17.60% of R1 RCM Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.