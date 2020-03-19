Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL), W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)?

The shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NGL Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $13.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Credit Suisse was of a view that NGL is Neutral in its latest report on February 20, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that NGL is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -25.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -30.56% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.15 while ending the day at $1.50. During the trading session, a total of 4.74 million shares were traded which represents a -197.89% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. NGL had ended its last session trading at $2.16. NGL Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 NGL 52-week low price stands at $2.02 while its 52-week high price is $15.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NGL Energy Partners LP generated 12.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. NGL Energy Partners LP has the potential to record -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is now rated as Outperform. Evercore ISI also rated WPC as Upgrade on November 11, 2019, with its price target of $88 suggesting that WPC could surge by 38.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $64.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.63% to reach $86.63/share. It started the day trading at $62.64 and traded between $49.36 and $53.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPC’s 50-day SMA is 81.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.80. The stock has a high of $93.62 for the year while the low is $60.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.89%, as 2.32M NGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.36% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.04, while the P/B ratio is 1.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 675.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WPC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 368,034 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,233,678 shares of WPC, with a total valuation of $1,953,339,014. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $846,987,321 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its W. P. Carey Inc. shares by 8.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,653,342 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -629,934 shares of W. P. Carey Inc. which are valued at $515,035,204. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its W. P. Carey Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 782,825 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,063,141 shares and is now valued at $237,117,745. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of W. P. Carey Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.