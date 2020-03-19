Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)?

The shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $36 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KB Home, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Hold the KBH stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that KBH is Neutral in its latest report on November 04, 2019. Raymond James thinks that KBH is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.56% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.01 while ending the day at $11.06. During the trading session, a total of 3.96 million shares were traded which represents a -102.14% decline from the average session volume which is 1.96 million shares. KBH had ended its last session trading at $13.75. KB Home currently has a market cap of $1.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.36, with a beta of 1.26. KBH 52-week low price stands at $13.34 while its 52-week high price is $40.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The KB Home generated 453.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.34%. KB Home has the potential to record 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.96% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.08 and traded between $1.54 and $1.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNDT’s 50-day SMA is 4.1900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.4700. The stock has a high of $14.30 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.20%, as 6.11M KBH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.02% of Conduent Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.71% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,149,336 shares of CNDT, with a total valuation of $124,748,329. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CNDT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,035,668 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Conduent Incorporated shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,117,926 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,109 shares of Conduent Incorporated which are valued at $36,355,618. In the same vein, Iridian Asset Management LLC decreased its Conduent Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 88,417 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,003,916 shares and is now valued at $26,172,805. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Conduent Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.