Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR), Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP)?

The shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iStar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2018. JMP Securities was of a view that STAR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on April 05, 2017. Keefe Bruyette thinks that STAR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -22.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -35.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.48 while ending the day at $6.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.69 million shares were traded which represents a -169.51% decline from the average session volume which is 998780.0 shares. STAR had ended its last session trading at $9.44. STAR 52-week low price stands at $7.84 while its 52-week high price is $17.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 63.38%. iStar Inc. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $78. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.18% to reach $77.00/share. It started the day trading at $35.40 and traded between $30.02 and $30.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IBP’s 50-day SMA is 68.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.94. The stock has a high of $80.25 for the year while the low is $31.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 687071.51 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.89%, as 646,603 STAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.85% of Installed Building Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.29, while the P/B ratio is 3.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 277.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more IBP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -14,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,226,374 shares of IBP, with a total valuation of $213,102,003. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more IBP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,227,119 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Installed Building Products Inc. shares by 1.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,673,655 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -30,899 shares of Installed Building Products Inc. which are valued at $110,544,913. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Installed Building Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 502,273 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,025,636 shares and is now valued at $67,743,258. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Installed Building Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.