Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)?

The shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $40 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genesco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CL King advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Buy the GCO stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on September 09, 2019. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on August 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that GCO is Hold in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that GCO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 30, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -37.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 8.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -40.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.515 while ending the day at $8.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -237.75% decline from the average session volume which is 356150.0 shares. GCO had ended its last session trading at $14.75. Genesco Inc. currently has a market cap of $141.53 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.23, with a beta of 0.88. Genesco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 GCO 52-week low price stands at $14.14 while its 52-week high price is $53.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genesco Inc. generated 81.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 89.32%. Genesco Inc. has the potential to record 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $30.23 and traded between $23.31 and $23.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KL’s 50-day SMA is 37.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.58. The stock has a high of $51.08 for the year while the low is $18.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.97%, as 3.88M GCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.96, while the P/B ratio is 2.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.54% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.78% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.