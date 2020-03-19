Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS), ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)?

The shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Celestica Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2018. Macquarie was of a view that CLS is Neutral in its latest report on June 22, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that CLS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -21.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.93% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.63 while ending the day at $2.83. During the trading session, a total of 662541.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.28% decline from the average session volume which is 569790.0 shares. CLS had ended its last session trading at $3.77. Celestica Inc. currently has a market cap of $462.79 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.32, with a beta of 1.17. Celestica Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CLS 52-week low price stands at $3.60 while its 52-week high price is $9.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Celestica Inc. generated 479.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -266.67%. Celestica Inc. has the potential to record 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Cowen also rated ARCB as Upgrade on May 22, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that ARCB could surge by 30.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.39% to reach $30.50/share. It started the day trading at $21.35 and traded between $18.16 and $21.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARCB’s 50-day SMA is 23.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.24. The stock has a high of $34.45 for the year while the low is $13.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 907136.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.26%, as 850,350 CLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.41% of ArcBest Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 218.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ARCB shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 146,067 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,766,167 shares of ARCB, with a total valuation of $74,607,768. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ARCB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,260,501 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ArcBest Corporation shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,146,609 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,414 shares of ArcBest Corporation which are valued at $42,524,324. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its ArcBest Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 79,854 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,093,142 shares and is now valued at $21,655,143. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of ArcBest Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.