Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)?

The shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $110 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Celanese Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Neutral the CE stock while also putting a $133 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $120. Goldman was of a view that CE is Neutral in its latest report on October 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CE is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $113.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.06% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $52.70 while ending the day at $59.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -35.2% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. CE had ended its last session trading at $70.43. Celanese Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.76, with a beta of 1.36. Celanese Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CE 52-week low price stands at $64.44 while its 52-week high price is $128.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Celanese Corporation generated 463.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.66%. Celanese Corporation has the potential to record 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. JP Morgan also rated DAR as Downgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that DAR could surge by 58.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.10% to reach $34.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.53 and traded between $10.25 and $14.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DAR’s 50-day SMA is 26.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.34. The stock has a high of $29.57 for the year while the low is $15.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.02%, as 3.00M CE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.85% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 474,879 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,835,841 shares of DAR, with a total valuation of $612,581,114. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $443,095,191 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Darling Ingredients Inc. shares by 3.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,756,081 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -485,955 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. which are valued at $327,831,282. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Darling Ingredients Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,433,210 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,382,619 shares and is now valued at $292,533,308. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.