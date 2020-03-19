Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS), MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)?

The shares of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on July 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $165 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Universal Health Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2019, to Neutral the UHS stock while also putting a $147 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $134. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on January 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 140. UBS was of a view that UHS is Buy in its latest report on November 16, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that UHS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $152.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $66.01 while ending the day at $67.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -137.41% decline from the average session volume which is 668100.0 shares. UHS had ended its last session trading at $80.76. Universal Health Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.70, with a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 UHS 52-week low price stands at $77.48 while its 52-week high price is $157.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Universal Health Services Inc. generated 61.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.19%. Universal Health Services Inc. has the potential to record 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Williams Capital Group published a research note on September 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Williams Capital Group also rated MDU as Reiterated on February 08, 2018, with its price target of $28 suggesting that MDU could surge by 54.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.15% to reach $34.00/share. It started the day trading at $19.80 and traded between $15.01 and $15.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDU’s 50-day SMA is 28.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.90. The stock has a high of $32.22 for the year while the low is $18.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.91%, as 1.72M UHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.87% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.22, while the P/B ratio is 1.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MDU shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 162,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,801,988 shares of MDU, with a total valuation of $576,839,127. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MDU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $486,938,162 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its MDU Resources Group Inc. shares by 9.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,740,378 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,400,912 shares of MDU Resources Group Inc. which are valued at $381,020,682. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its MDU Resources Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 446,430 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,664,859 shares and is now valued at $101,626,540. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of MDU Resources Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.