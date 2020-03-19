Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)?

The shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 31, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quotient Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2015, to Buy the QTNT stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 11, 2015. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on February 04, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -19.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.51% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.395 while ending the day at $2.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a -206.26% decline from the average session volume which is 459610.0 shares. QTNT had ended its last session trading at $3.41. Quotient Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 QTNT 52-week low price stands at $3.16 while its 52-week high price is $11.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quotient Limited generated 4.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.81%. Quotient Limited has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.88% to reach $95.81/share. It started the day trading at $7.62 and traded between $6.37 and $7.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QFIN’s 50-day SMA is 8.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.81. The stock has a high of $24.45 for the year while the low is $6.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.12%, as 1.20M QTNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.77% of 360 Finance Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 653.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TT International bought more QFIN shares, increasing its portfolio by 115.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TT International purchasing 5,588,260 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,406,855 shares of QFIN, with a total valuation of $87,001,308. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more QFIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,169,973 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC increased its 360 Finance Inc. shares by 3.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,192,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,100 shares of 360 Finance Inc. which are valued at $9,971,164. In the same vein, FIL Investment Management (Hong K… increased its 360 Finance Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,122,735 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,122,735 shares and is now valued at $9,386,065. Following these latest developments, around 18.41% of 360 Finance Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.