Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)?

The shares of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $67 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Paychex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PAYX is Underweight in its latest report on August 15, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PAYX is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $81.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.18.

The shares of the company added by 4.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $47.8727 while ending the day at $63.30. During the trading session, a total of 5.54 million shares were traded which represents a -178.57% decline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. PAYX had ended its last session trading at $60.79. Paychex Inc. currently has a market cap of $25.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.52, with a beta of 0.84. Paychex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 PAYX 52-week low price stands at $54.48 while its 52-week high price is $90.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Paychex Inc. generated 653.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.14%. Paychex Inc. has the potential to record 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated TKR as Downgrade on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $41 suggesting that TKR could surge by 62.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.03% to reach $64.22/share. It started the day trading at $29.59 and traded between $22.255 and $24.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TKR’s 50-day SMA is 49.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.23. The stock has a high of $58.78 for the year while the low is $29.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.93%, as 1.14M PAYX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.21% of The Timken Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.16, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 703.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TKR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -25,395 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,361,306 shares of TKR, with a total valuation of $285,240,961. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $255,247,306 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its The Timken Company shares by 0.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,347,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,952 shares of The Timken Company which are valued at $105,276,473. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its The Timken Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 139,537 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,134,196 shares and is now valued at $95,697,349. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of The Timken Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.