Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR), Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)?

The shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Senior Investment Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2019, to Overweight the SNR stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $8. Morgan Stanley was of a view that SNR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 30, 2018. Compass Point thinks that SNR is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -34.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -36.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.82 while ending the day at $1.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a -108.48% decline from the average session volume which is 533980.0 shares. SNR had ended its last session trading at $2.86. SNR 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $8.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.22%. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.22% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.54 and traded between $5.94 and $6.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGEN’s 50-day SMA is 8.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.30. The stock has a high of $12.80 for the year while the low is $2.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.36%, as 4.26M SNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.28% of Compugen Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 756.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -45.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.42% over the past 90 days while it gained 48.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more CGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 283,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,975,310 shares of CGEN, with a total valuation of $81,406,062. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more CGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $73,920,337 worth of shares.

Similarly, Rock Springs Capital Management L… decreased its Compugen Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Compugen Ltd. which are valued at $9,977,000. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Compugen Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,064 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 947,104 shares and is now valued at $8,590,233. Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Compugen Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.