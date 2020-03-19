Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ), Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)?

The shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on December 31, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $18 price target. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Residential Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Buy rating by BTIG Research in its report released on September 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Raymond James was of a view that NRZ is Outperform in its latest report on October 05, 2018. Wedbush thinks that NRZ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -36.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -41.83% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.36 while ending the day at $5.73. During the trading session, a total of 25.92 million shares were traded which represents a -369.56% decline from the average session volume which is 5.52 million shares. NRZ had ended its last session trading at $9.85. NRZ 52-week low price stands at $9.01 while its 52-week high price is $17.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.11%. New Residential Investment Corp. has the potential to record 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $6.60 and traded between $4.50 and $4.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUZ’s 50-day SMA is 9.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.57. The stock has a high of $12.51 for the year while the low is $5.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.96%, as 1.68M NRZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.34% of Suzano S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 337.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more SUZ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -317,885 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,979,838 shares of SUZ, with a total valuation of $33,749,026. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more SUZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,575,204 worth of shares.

Similarly, Banco BTG Pactual SA (Investment … increased its Suzano S.A. shares by 38.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 942,340 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 263,249 shares of Suzano S.A. which are valued at $7,991,043. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs International increased its Suzano S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 101,024 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 884,014 shares and is now valued at $7,496,439. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of Suzano S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.