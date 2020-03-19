Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)?

The shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $32 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moderna Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on April 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 173.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.77.

The shares of the company added by 12.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $26.55 while ending the day at $31.58. During the trading session, a total of 28.56 million shares were traded which represents a -161.02% decline from the average session volume which is 10.94 million shares. MRNA had ended its last session trading at $28.18. Moderna Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.90 MRNA 52-week low price stands at $11.54 while its 52-week high price is $36.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Moderna Inc. generated 236.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.11%. Moderna Inc. has the potential to record -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Evercore ISI also rated PLT as Downgrade on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that PLT could surge by 72.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.60% to reach $20.40/share. It started the day trading at $6.95 and traded between $4.60 and $5.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLT’s 50-day SMA is 19.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.76. The stock has a high of $53.92 for the year while the low is $5.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.65%, as 5.57M MRNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.34% of Plantronics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more PLT shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 589,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,051,150 shares of PLT, with a total valuation of $69,352,290. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,442,254 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Plantronics Inc. shares by 19.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,604,754 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 583,426 shares of Plantronics Inc. which are valued at $49,493,272. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Plantronics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,965,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,848,590 shares and is now valued at $39,111,141. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Plantronics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.