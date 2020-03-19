Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN), KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR)?

The shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2018. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exantas Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -45.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 6.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -46.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.10 while ending the day at $2.50. During the trading session, a total of 820289.0 shares were traded which represents a -213.63% decline from the average session volume which is 261550.0 shares. XAN had ended its last session trading at $4.71. Exantas Capital Corp. currently has a market cap of $90.45 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.61, with a beta of 0.80. XAN 52-week low price stands at $4.59 while its 52-week high price is $12.51.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.05%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.87% to reach $26.50/share. It started the day trading at $16.40 and traded between $12.99 and $14.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KAR’s 50-day SMA is 20.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.22. The stock has a high of $28.61 for the year while the low is $15.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.75%, as 13.73M XAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.76% of KAR Auction Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 859,760 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,783,023 shares of KAR, with a total valuation of $284,573,193. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more KAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $212,789,866 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its KAR Auction Services Inc. shares by 18.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,356,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,447,338 shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. which are valued at $180,104,425. In the same vein, First Manhattan Co. increased its KAR Auction Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 66,065 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,752,867 shares and is now valued at $129,992,690. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of KAR Auction Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.