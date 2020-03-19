Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR), ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)?

The shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on June 25, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $12 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caesars Entertainment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Outperform the CZR stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. Bernstein was of a view that CZR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on November 15, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that CZR is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -30.98% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.22 while ending the day at $3.52. During the trading session, a total of 39.07 million shares were traded which represents a -103.26% decline from the average session volume which is 19.22 million shares. CZR had ended its last session trading at $5.10. Caesars Entertainment Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CZR 52-week low price stands at $3.23 while its 52-week high price is $14.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Caesars Entertainment Corporation generated 1.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.95%. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Canaccord Genuity also rated ACIW as Initiated on December 19, 2019, with its price target of $44 suggesting that ACIW could surge by 48.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.67% to reach $41.20/share. It started the day trading at $25.26 and traded between $20.27 and $21.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACIW’s 50-day SMA is 33.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.99. The stock has a high of $39.37 for the year while the low is $22.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.39%, as 5.48M CZR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.85% of ACI Worldwide Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.84, while the P/B ratio is 2.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 735.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ACIW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 23,457 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,657,457 shares of ACIW, with a total valuation of $352,763,327. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ACIW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $292,262,350 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ivy Investment Management Co. decreased its ACI Worldwide Inc. shares by 5.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,367,164 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -583,684 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc. which are valued at $288,932,861. In the same vein, Cardinal Capital Management LLC decreased its ACI Worldwide Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 81,512 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,730,561 shares and is now valued at $131,840,735. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of ACI Worldwide Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.