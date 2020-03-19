Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)?

The shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $81 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 24, 2019, to Neutral the BAH stock while also putting a $77 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $77. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on July 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 74. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BAH is Overweight in its latest report on June 03, 2019. Goldman thinks that BAH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.59.

The shares of the company added by 5.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $57.7401 while ending the day at $69.64. During the trading session, a total of 2.29 million shares were traded which represents a -68.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. BAH had ended its last session trading at $65.98. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation currently has a market cap of $10.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.88, with a beta of 0.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 BAH 52-week low price stands at $56.26 while its 52-week high price is $82.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation generated 696.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has the potential to record 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on May 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.69% to reach $31.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.12 and traded between $10.71 and $11.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GMS’s 50-day SMA is 25.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.71. The stock has a high of $32.42 for the year while the low is $11.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 844854.08 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.77%, as 796,106 BAH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.93% of GMS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 394.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GMS shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 544,020 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,028,352 shares of GMS, with a total valuation of $137,747,843. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GMS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,583,198 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its GMS Inc. shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,197,344 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,156 shares of GMS Inc. which are valued at $50,209,310. In the same vein, QMA LLC increased its GMS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 371,326 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,857,670 shares and is now valued at $42,447,760. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of GMS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.