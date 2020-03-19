Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC), Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)?

The shares of Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banc of California Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on March 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. FIG Partners was of a view that BANC is Market Perform in its latest report on April 30, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that BANC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -19.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.76% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.3601 while ending the day at $7.81. During the trading session, a total of 721153.0 shares were traded which represents a -87.87% decline from the average session volume which is 383860.0 shares. BANC had ended its last session trading at $10.38. Banc of California Inc. currently has a market cap of $421.58 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 147.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 14.74, with a beta of 1.48. BANC 52-week low price stands at $9.65 while its 52-week high price is $19.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.0%. Banc of California Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Goldman also rated ATRA as Downgrade on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that ATRA could surge by 78.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.19% to reach $28.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.34 and traded between $4.52 and $6.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRA’s 50-day SMA is 13.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.79. The stock has a high of $41.93 for the year while the low is $5.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.36%, as 9.82M BANC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.08% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 678.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.91% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,308,900 shares of ATRA, with a total valuation of $100,953,135. Maverick Capital Ltd. meanwhile sold more ATRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,244,937 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC increased its Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by 2.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,648,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 128,853 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. which are valued at $56,480,126. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 81,687 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,858,746 shares and is now valued at $46,883,764. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.