Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)?

The shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Weingarten Realty Investors, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Buy rating by Compass Point in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Compass Point was of a view that WRI is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that WRI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -26.85% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.45 while ending the day at $13.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a -64.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. WRI had ended its last session trading at $18.40. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a market cap of $1.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.61, with a beta of 0.85. WRI 52-week low price stands at $16.20 while its 52-week high price is $32.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.89%. Weingarten Realty Investors has the potential to record 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated LMT as Reiterated on April 24, 2019, with its price target of $400 suggesting that LMT could surge by 27.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $318.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.57% to reach $459.12/share. It started the day trading at $339.23 and traded between $296.04 and $333.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LMT’s 50-day SMA is 405.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 384.35. The stock has a high of $442.53 for the year while the low is $285.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.10%, as 3.52M WRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.36% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.19, while the P/B ratio is 30.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more LMT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -188,742 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,328,635 shares of LMT, with a total valuation of $16,025,962,227. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,239,055,089 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Lockheed Martin Corporation shares by 0.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,955,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 96,435 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation which are valued at $6,271,278,263. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lockheed Martin Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 83,275 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,193,651 shares and is now valued at $4,879,935,695. Following these latest developments, around 0.11% of Lockheed Martin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.