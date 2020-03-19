Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)?

The shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that UGP is Neutral in its latest report on March 22, 2019. Goldman thinks that UGP is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.075 while ending the day at $2.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a 21.97% incline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. UGP had ended its last session trading at $2.80. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. currently has a market cap of $3.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 46.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 65.89, with a beta of 0.80. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 UGP 52-week low price stands at $2.38 while its 52-week high price is $7.26.

The Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. generated 644.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has the potential to record 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.17% to reach $8.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.94 and traded between $2.05 and $2.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RADA’s 50-day SMA is 5.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.79. The stock has a high of $7.00 for the year while the low is $2.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 326160.11 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.80%, as 232,226 UGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.01% of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 399.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -47.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Excellence Investments Ltd. sold more RADA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Excellence Investments Ltd. selling -99,306 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,903,313 shares of RADA, with a total valuation of $14,400,432. Yelin Lapidot Mutual Fund Managem… meanwhile sold more RADA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,087,396 worth of shares.

Similarly, Psagot Provident Funds Ltd. decreased its RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares by 16.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,503,808 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -300,826 shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. which are valued at $7,458,888. Following these latest developments, around 49.10% of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.