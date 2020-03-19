Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)?

The shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8.25 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NOW Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on August 05, 2019, to Market Perform the DNOW stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on August 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Cowen was of a view that DNOW is Market Perform in its latest report on August 03, 2018. Northcoast thinks that DNOW is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.18 while ending the day at $4.43. During the trading session, a total of 2.16 million shares were traded which represents a -109.44% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. DNOW had ended its last session trading at $5.63. NOW Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 DNOW 52-week low price stands at $5.07 while its 52-week high price is $15.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NOW Inc. generated 183.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 340.0%. NOW Inc. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Scotia Howard Weil also rated CVEO as Downgrade on July 13, 2016, with its price target of $3 suggesting that CVEO could surge by 84.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.53% to reach $2.75/share. It started the day trading at $0.60 and traded between $0.4001 and $0.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVEO’s 50-day SMA is 1.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.27. The stock has a high of $2.53 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 548602.64 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.25%, as 519,801 DNOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.39% of Civeo Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 562.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Horizon Kinetics Asset Management… sold more CVEO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Horizon Kinetics Asset Management… selling -3,706,460 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,493,596 shares of CVEO, with a total valuation of $42,697,507.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Civeo Corporation shares by 11.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,719,170 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,028,498 shares of Civeo Corporation which are valued at $11,371,429. In the same vein, Prescott Group Capital Management… increased its Civeo Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 486,873 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,618,800 shares and is now valued at $7,743,996. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Civeo Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.