Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH), DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)?

The shares of NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NMI Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36.50. Compass Point was of a view that NMIH is Neutral in its latest report on February 12, 2020. B. Riley FBR thinks that NMIH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $36.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.61% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.06 while ending the day at $13.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a -92.98% decline from the average session volume which is 800980.0 shares. NMIH had ended its last session trading at $17.83. NMI Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $984.45 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.27, with a beta of 1.58. NMIH 52-week low price stands at $15.13 while its 52-week high price is $35.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.33%. NMI Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 49.41% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.8197 and traded between $0.40 and $0.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DCAR's 50-day SMA is 0.7700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8100. The stock has a high of $6.36 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 227826.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.31%, as 227,120 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.43% of DropCar Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 298.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more DCAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 23.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 5,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,538 shares of DCAR, with a total valuation of $19,001.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its DropCar Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,134 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of DropCar Inc. which are valued at $9,752. In the same vein, HRT Financial LLC decreased its DropCar Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,244 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,616 shares and is now valued at $9,395. Following these latest developments, around 24.75% of DropCar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.