Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI)?

The shares of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $45 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Instruments Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Outperform the NATI stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that NATI is Buy in its latest report on October 26, 2018. Stifel thinks that NATI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $45.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -21.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.55 while ending the day at $21.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a -63.43% decline from the average session volume which is 711050.0 shares. NATI had ended its last session trading at $27.71. National Instruments Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.00, with a beta of 1.01. National Instruments Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 NATI 52-week low price stands at $27.10 while its 52-week high price is $48.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National Instruments Corporation generated 194.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.06%. National Instruments Corporation has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on May 04, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) is now rated as Hold. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated AI as Reiterated on February 08, 2018, with its price target of $12 suggesting that AI could surge by 73.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -49.70% to reach $6.33/share. It started the day trading at $3.13 and traded between $1.40 and $1.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AI’s 50-day SMA is 5.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.82. The stock has a high of $8.48 for the year while the low is $2.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1297000.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.50%, as 849,535 NATI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 558.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -61.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 146,742 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,731,647 shares of AI, with a total valuation of $21,121,122. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,493,006 worth of shares.

Similarly, American Money Management Corp. decreased its Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,403,848 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. which are valued at $7,945,780. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,828 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 753,316 shares and is now valued at $4,263,769. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.