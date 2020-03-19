Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)?

The shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has been pegged with a rating of Market Outperform by CJS Securities in its latest research note that was published on August 16, 2019. CJS Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lantheus Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2016. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $12. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that LNTH is Outperform in its latest report on February 24, 2016. Credit Suisse thinks that LNTH is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.67 while ending the day at $9.11. During the trading session, a total of 708255.0 shares were traded which represents a -58.81% decline from the average session volume which is 445990.0 shares. LNTH had ended its last session trading at $11.76. Lantheus Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $402.21 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.71, with a beta of 1.48. Lantheus Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 LNTH 52-week low price stands at $10.17 while its 52-week high price is $29.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lantheus Holdings Inc. generated 92.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.35%.

Investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Lake Street also rated REED as Initiated on April 26, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that REED could surge by 82.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -38.46% to reach $2.33/share. It started the day trading at $0.61 and traded between $0.382 and $0.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REED’s 50-day SMA is 0.9500 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6300. The stock has a high of $4.05 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 746480.89 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.80%, as 703,185 LNTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.79% of Reed’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 287.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought more REED shares, increasing its portfolio by 87.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchasing 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,375,000 shares of REED, with a total valuation of $2,743,875. Bard Associates, Inc. meanwhile bought more REED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,204,825 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Reed’s Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,039,088 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Reed’s Inc. which are valued at $844,779. In the same vein, Essex Investment Management Co. L… decreased its Reed’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 624,312 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 905,107 shares and is now valued at $735,852. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Reed’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.