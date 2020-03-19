Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)?

The shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Embraer S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that ERJ is Overweight in its latest report on August 16, 2018. Drexel Hamilton thinks that ERJ is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.85% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.73 while ending the day at $6.89. During the trading session, a total of 2.39 million shares were traded which represents a -121.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. ERJ had ended its last session trading at $8.49. Embraer S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ERJ 52-week low price stands at $7.59 while its 52-week high price is $21.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Embraer S.A. generated 1.16 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.62%. Embraer S.A. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.91% to reach $4.63/share. It started the day trading at $2.63 and traded between $2.07 and $2.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HMY’s 50-day SMA is 3.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.07. The stock has a high of $4.54 for the year while the low is $1.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.70%, as 8.90M ERJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.61% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more HMY shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 1,311,453 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 65,902,282 shares of HMY, with a total valuation of $224,067,759. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more HMY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,767,468 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares by 31.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,029,323 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,104,477 shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited which are valued at $44,299,698. In the same vein, Exor Investments (UK) LLP increased its Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 708,107 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,821,561 shares and is now valued at $40,193,307. Following these latest developments, around 15.10% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.