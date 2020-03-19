Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX), America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)?

The shares of Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $17.50 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynex Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. Maxim Group was of a view that DX is Buy in its latest report on February 18, 2016. Maxim Group thinks that DX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.04 while ending the day at $9.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a -182.21% decline from the average session volume which is 374660.0 shares. DX had ended its last session trading at $12.03. DX 52-week low price stands at $10.80 while its 52-week high price is $20.34.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.18%. Dynex Capital Inc. has the potential to record 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on September 01, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) is now rated as Perform. Oppenheimer also rated ATAX as Initiated on February 12, 2014, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that ATAX could surge by 51.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.72% to reach $8.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.50 and traded between $4.10 and $4.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATAX’s 50-day SMA is 7.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.49. The stock has a high of $8.18 for the year while the low is $5.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 153261.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.38%, as 151,146 DX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.26% of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.79, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 160.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The UBS Securities LLC bought more ATAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The UBS Securities LLC purchasing 72,678 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 518,148 shares of ATAX, with a total valuation of $3,616,673. America First Investment Advisors… meanwhile sold more ATAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,133,755 worth of shares.

Similarly, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. … increased its America First Multifamily Investors L.P. shares by 1.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 432,443 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,845 shares of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. which are valued at $3,018,452. In the same vein, Raymond James Financial Services … increased its America First Multifamily Investors L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,729 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 404,234 shares and is now valued at $2,821,553. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.