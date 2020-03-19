Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO), TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)?

The shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CURO Group Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Buy the CURO stock while also putting a $19 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.43 while ending the day at $4.16. During the trading session, a total of 691768.0 shares were traded which represents a -65.5% decline from the average session volume which is 417980.0 shares. CURO had ended its last session trading at $5.32. CURO 52-week low price stands at $4.96 while its 52-week high price is $16.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CURO Group Holdings Corp. generated 110.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.67%. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. B. Riley FBR also rated TSC as Initiated on September 25, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that TSC could surge by 70.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -35.11% to reach $26.80/share. It started the day trading at $11.92 and traded between $7.59 and $8.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSC’s 50-day SMA is 21.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.97. The stock has a high of $26.43 for the year while the low is $11.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.81%, as 1.21M CURO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.98% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.25, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 153.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -48.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TSC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 8,682 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,723,598 shares of TSC, with a total valuation of $54,117,892. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more TSC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,451,823 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Banc Funds Co LLC decreased its TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares by 2.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,263,006 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,460 shares of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. which are valued at $25,095,929. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,696 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,225,197 shares and is now valued at $24,344,664. Following these latest developments, around 6.20% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.