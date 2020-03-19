Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS), American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)?

The shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carpenter Technology Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2018. Longbow was of a view that CRS is Buy in its latest report on March 21, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that CRS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -21.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.29 while ending the day at $16.23. During the trading session, a total of 546445.0 shares were traded which represents a -62.37% decline from the average session volume which is 336550.0 shares. CRS had ended its last session trading at $21.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation currently has a market cap of $936.47 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.19, with a beta of 2.18. Carpenter Technology Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CRS 52-week low price stands at $20.78 while its 52-week high price is $56.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.83 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Carpenter Technology Corporation generated 29.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.85 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.82%. Carpenter Technology Corporation has the potential to record 3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $84. Janney also rated AWR as Upgrade on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $93 suggesting that AWR could down by -19.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $78.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.62% to reach $78.00/share. It started the day trading at $93.61 and traded between $71.22 and $93.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AWR’s 50-day SMA is 86.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 85.17. The stock has a high of $96.00 for the year while the low is $65.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.40%, as 1.61M CRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.40% of American States Water Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.82, while the P/B ratio is 5.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 265.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AWR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 92,803 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,225,681 shares of AWR, with a total valuation of $400,234,908. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AWR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $327,698,970 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its American States Water Company shares by 10.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,466,199 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -282,484 shares of American States Water Company which are valued at $188,886,181. In the same vein, Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its American States Water Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 23,064 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,083,530 shares and is now valued at $82,987,563. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of American States Water Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.