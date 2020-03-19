Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)?

The shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on June 27, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AngloGold Ashanti Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that AU is Overweight in its latest report on October 16, 2017. CIBC thinks that AU is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.76 while ending the day at $15.00. During the trading session, a total of 4.25 million shares were traded which represents a -20.13% decline from the average session volume which is 3.54 million shares. AU had ended its last session trading at $18.89. AngloGold Ashanti Limited currently has a market cap of $7.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.68, with a beta of -0.38. AngloGold Ashanti Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AU 52-week low price stands at $11.29 while its 52-week high price is $23.85.

The AngloGold Ashanti Limited generated 359.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has the potential to record 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Jefferies also rated OSW as Downgrade on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that OSW could surge by 82.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -29.90% to reach $15.83/share. It started the day trading at $3.70 and traded between $2.61 and $2.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSW’s 50-day SMA is 13.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.97. The stock has a high of $17.25 for the year while the low is $3.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.34%, as 14.28M AU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.44% of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -53.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Templeton Investment Counsel LLC bought more OSW shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Templeton Investment Counsel LLC purchasing 72,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,736,059 shares of OSW, with a total valuation of $70,094,641. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more OSW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,522,232 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares by 5.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,949,131 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -160,019 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited which are valued at $36,038,381. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 565,201 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,753,777 shares and is now valued at $33,651,155. Following these latest developments, around 25.69% of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.