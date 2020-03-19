Is It Crazy To Buy Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) And The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The shares of Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2017. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Triple-S Management Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 10, 2010. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on August 18, 2010, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Credit Suisse was of a view that GTS is Outperform in its latest report on November 04, 2009. Stifel Nicolaus thinks that GTS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $21.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.60% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.13 while ending the day at $10.27. During the trading session, a total of 587866.0 shares were traded which represents a -158.01% decline from the average session volume which is 227850.0 shares. GTS had ended its last session trading at $13.62. Triple-S Management Corporation currently has a market cap of $269.79 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.27, with a beta of 0.56. GTS 52-week low price stands at $12.32 while its 52-week high price is $27.64.

The Triple-S Management Corporation generated 109.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -192.0%. Triple-S Management Corporation has the potential to record 2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. Telsey Advisory Group also rated CAKE as Reiterated on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that CAKE could surge by 51.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.44% to reach $43.13/share. It started the day trading at $20.88 and traded between $14.94 and $20.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAKE’s 50-day SMA is 36.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.24. The stock has a high of $51.15 for the year while the low is $14.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.68%, as 10.41M GTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.14% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.30, while the P/B ratio is 1.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CAKE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 61,071 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,469,305 shares of CAKE, with a total valuation of $159,241,337. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more CAKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $143,118,727 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares by 1.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,904,335 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 47,483 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated which are valued at $139,111,456. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 324,117 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,544,057 shares and is now valued at $90,644,751. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.