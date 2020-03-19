Is It Crazy To Buy Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) And Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

The shares of Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $4 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Select Energy Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Johnson Rice was of a view that WTTR is Buy in its latest report on February 13, 2019. Citigroup thinks that WTTR is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -19.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -30.28% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.22 while ending the day at $2.28. During the trading session, a total of 611371.0 shares were traded which represents a -44.15% decline from the average session volume which is 424120.0 shares. WTTR had ended its last session trading at $3.27. Select Energy Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 WTTR 52-week low price stands at $2.84 while its 52-week high price is $12.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Select Energy Services Inc. generated 79.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 225.0%. Select Energy Services Inc. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) is now rated as Outperform. Credit Suisse also rated PRI as Initiated on January 18, 2019, with its price target of $135 suggesting that PRI could surge by 44.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.57% to reach $133.50/share. It started the day trading at $84.60 and traded between $72.00 and $73.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRI's 50-day SMA is 119.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 123.25. The stock has a high of $138.05 for the year while the low is $83.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 650925.06 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.75%, as 655,807 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.61% of Primerica Inc. shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 8.54, while the P/B ratio is 1.85. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 228.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PRI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -74,684 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,507,414 shares of PRI, with a total valuation of $501,855,475. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile bought more PRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $471,823,291 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Primerica Inc. shares by 0.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,578,582 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,922 shares of Primerica Inc. which are valued at $398,439,320. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Primerica Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 158,543 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,477,598 shares and is now valued at $275,855,761. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Primerica Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.